Rabies alert: Dead bat and skunk found in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A skunk and a bat found dead in Buda have triggered a rabies alert for the area.

The decomposed animals were untestable for rabies, but are treated as a positive case as a precaution.

A dead skunk was found inside the Aguirre Paint and Body Shop at 17200 Interstate 35 South on Wednesday and a dead bat was found in the 1400 block of Heep Run in the Garlic Creek subdivision on Saturday, May 13.

The City of Buda asks anyone who may have come in contact with either of the animals to call Animal Control at 512-312-1001, the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services at 1-254-778-6744.

In March, the city sent out a rabies alert after a live bat found at 1100 North Main St. — Santa Cruz Catholic Church — tested positive for rabies. The bat was found between the playground and educational building.

