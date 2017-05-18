Owning an Older Dog can be Very Rewarding

Puppies are sure cute, but there’s a lot to be said for the loyal and calm companionship of an older dog. Krista Davis of Austin Animal Center is here with one such gentleman now, Chocolatta the Labrador mix. Austin Animal Center is located at 7201 Lavender Loop. You can contact them at 512-978-0500. Go to http://www.austintexas.gov/department/aac for more information.
