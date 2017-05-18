LIVE: Car plows into pedestrians at Times Square, killing 1

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Nearly a dozen people are injured after a car plowed through Times Square in New York City Thursday morning.

Authorities say the driver struck a crowd of pedestrians. NBC New York reports one person has died. The station is also reporting that it appears the crash is DWI-related.

Emergency crews say the crash happened right before noon at the corner of 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

A maroon/red 4-door sedan can be seen on the sidewalk. Numerous roads around the crash are currently blocked off.