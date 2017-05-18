Laptop ban on international flights into the U.S. still being discussed

Associated Press Published: Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — Even as travelers try to imagine a world without laptops or tablets being used in the air, the officials who have the task of implementing the measure are meeting in Brussels to work out the details of the ban.

Officials with the European Union have been trying to pry details from U.S. officials who have been pushing for the ban as a means of reducing the threat that such devices can be used by terrorists.

The airline industry opposes the proposal. It says the ban on laptops and tablets on international flights into the U.S. would cause a downturn in trans-Atlantic air travel and cost travelers more than a billion dollars in lost productivity.

So, what happens if there’s a ban on having laptops, tablets and other gear like that banned from the cabins of international flights to the U.S.? It’s a question that is worrying people everywhere — from families to business travelers.

For business people, companies will have to worry about sensitive information being lost or stolen. That’s because passengers would have to check their devices to a special compartment and not have access to them during flight. That means lost productivity, since some people use flight time to do work.

For families, it could mean finding new ways to occupy children. Many parents are able to keep their kids in check by sitting them in front of a laptop or tablet.

