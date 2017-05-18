Fredericksburg HS bomb threat: Do you know this person?

Related Coverage Fredericksburg High School evacuated after threat

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released photos of a person of interest in the bomb threat against Fredericksburg High School on Tuesday.

Officers are asking for your help identifying the man in the photos. Anyone who knows his identity should call Detective Bradley Durst at 830-997-7585.

At 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, a student at the school received a text message from an unknown person stating that a device was in the school. The school district evacuated everyone from the high school and the nearby Primary School was placed on lockdown.

When police and fire crews conducted an initial search of the school, no devices were found. The all clear was given at 2:30 p.m.