Fredericksburg HS bomb threat: Do you know this person?

By Published:
Person of interest in Fredericksburg High School bomb threat (Photos via Fredericksburg Police Department)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released photos of a person of interest in the bomb threat against Fredericksburg High School on Tuesday.

Officers are asking for your help identifying the man in the photos. Anyone who knows his identity should call Detective Bradley Durst at 830-997-7585.

At 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, a student at the school received a text message from an unknown person stating that a device was in the school. The school district evacuated everyone from the high school and the nearby Primary School was placed on lockdown.

When police and fire crews conducted an initial search of the school, no devices were found. The all clear was given at 2:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg High School classes canceled on May 16, 2017 after a threat (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Fredericksburg High School classes canceled on May 16, 2017 after a threat (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s