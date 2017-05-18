Fox News’ former CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77

Published:
FILE - In a Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York. Fox News Channel's parent company 21st Century Fox on Monday, July 18, 2016, says there has been no resolution to its probe into the conduct of network chief Roger Ailes, who is accused by a former network anchor of forcing her out because she refused to have sex with him.(AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Roger Ailes, the former president of Fox News, has died at the age of 77, reports Fox News. 

Ailes widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed in a statement that her husband passed away Thursday morning. The statement goes on to say, Ailes “was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.”

Ailes was ousted from the network he created last summer amid harassment allegations. His downfall began with the July filing of a lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson, who charged that Ailes sabotaged her career because she refused his suggestions for sex and had complained about a pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment at Fox. Ailes denied the charges, but 21st Century Fox hired a law firm to investigate.

Ailes was a prominent Republican media consultant who ran CNBC before Rupert Murdoch asked him to create a cable news network to compete with CNN at the same time MSNBC was starting. Ailes’ slogans, “fair and balanced” and “we report, you decide,” appealed to an audience that believed mainstream outlets didn’t live up to those promises.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

 

