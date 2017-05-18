Fox News’ former CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Roger Ailes, the former president of Fox News, has died at the age of 77, reports Fox News.

Ailes widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed in a statement that her husband passed away Thursday morning. The statement goes on to say, Ailes “was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.”

Ailes was ousted from the network he created last summer amid harassment allegations. His downfall began with the July filing of a lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson, who charged that Ailes sabotaged her career because she refused his suggestions for sex and had complained about a pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment at Fox. Ailes denied the charges, but 21st Century Fox hired a law firm to investigate.

Ailes was a prominent Republican media consultant who ran CNBC before Rupert Murdoch asked him to create a cable news network to compete with CNN at the same time MSNBC was starting. Ailes’ slogans, “fair and balanced” and “we report, you decide,” appealed to an audience that believed mainstream outlets didn’t live up to those promises.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press