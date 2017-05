The upcoming Violet Crown Festival will feature all kinds of arts, crafts, and other cool stuff. The South Texas Art Therapy Association will be among them, and Ruth Airhart is an art therapist and she stopped by with more on what they have planned. Violet Crown Festival will be held on Saturday, May 6th at Brentwood Park, 6710 Arroyo Seco, Austin, TX.

For more information go to http://www.violetcrowncommunity.org/.