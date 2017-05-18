Stony Point High instructor accused of inappropriate relationship with students

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An instructor who worked at Stony Point High School was arrested Wednesday, accused of having inappropriate relationship with students.

The Round Rock Independent School District says the employee was not a certified teacher, but he did work with Speech, Drama and Debate programs periodically after school hours. The suspect started working with the district in February of 2016; he passed a background check from the Texas Department of Public Safety, as is the procedure for all employees in the district.

“Obviously we still take it very seriously, but I do think it’s important to know this wasn’t a certified teacher who works with students across the board,” explained spokesperson Corey Ryan with Round Rock ISD.

He was removed from the school after the district was notified of suspicious conduct. The district says the employee, who has not been identified, was fired in April after an internal investigation.

RRISD notified the police that his actions may have been criminal and worked with the Round Rock Police Department on their investigation. Ryan explained there was a gap in time between the employee’s termination and his arrest because RRPD had to complete their investigation before making that arrest.

