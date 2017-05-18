Cooling Down This Summer With Splash Pads

As things heat up, splash pads are a great place to cool down. Allison Mack of Austin Mom’s Blog stopped by with all the good ones we need to hit. You can check out, events, memberships, and groups at http://austin.citymomsblog.com/.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.