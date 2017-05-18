City wants your input on 3 major south Austin roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you routinely drive Slaughter Lane, William Cannon Drive or Brodie Lane, you know that the roads can be improved to make your daily commute a little bit better. The city of Austin recognizes that as well, which is why it wants to work with the public to develop Corridor Mobility Reports for these major roads.

As south Austin continues to grow, the city says it needs to identify short and long term goals to improve the corridors. The development of Corridor Mobility Plans launched this spring and will conclude in the fall. Once the public gives its input on needs and existing conditions at three public meetings this month, the city will work on developing concepts and potential projects.

Any potential construction on Slaughter Lane and William Cannon Drive could be funded from the 2016 Mobility Bond that was passed in November. However, the bond does not provide any funding for Brodie Lane.

The first round of public meetings will take place at the following dates, times and locations:

May 18, 2017

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Langford Elementary School

2206 Blue Meadow Drive

May 22, 2017

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Covington Middle School

3700 Convict Hill Road

May 23, 2017

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran Church

3701 W. Slaughter Lane