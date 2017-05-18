Choosing the Right Flowers

Certainly there are pretty flowers to be found at your neighborhood grocery store, but how do you make them look extra special? Marcela Bogado Dhar is founder and creative director at Malleret Designs, she dropped in with some how to’s to help us end up with a beautiful arrangement in time for Mother’s Day. You can contact Malleret Designs at 512-656-8803 or go to malleret.com.
