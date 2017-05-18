Braiding Survival Skills for Dads

Often times when Dad is left to handle the hairdo’s, it doesn’t turn out well. Blo Blow Dry Bar wants to change that, and give mom a night off at the same time. Chief Style Boss Savannah Fincher stopped in to tell us more. Joe also joined us, because he isn’t a dad yet but is happy to add braiding to his skill set and show men can indeed learn how to do this.  Go to http://blomedry.com/locations/blo-fifth-street/ for more information.

