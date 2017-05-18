Add Living Space to Your Home with a Patio Cover

It’s the season for enjoying the patio, and a patio cover can make the outdoor life even better as the most affordable way to add living space to your home. John Culver with Allied Siding & Windows joined us in the studio to tell us more. It’s such a beautiful time of year, comfortable temperatures and time to enjoy some backyard fun with friends and family. Some people are intimidated by what all is involved with adding a patio to your home. Rather than spending tens of thousands of dollars converting an attic or an area over the garage, you can create additional living space in your own back yard!

Allied Siding & Windows Patio Package:

14’ X 14’ patio cover

New concrete pad

10’ Granite counter top outdoor kitchen

Ready for cook top and refrigerator

Outdoor tech package (for TV and speakers)

All for $199 per month on Allied Siding & Windows easy payment plan! If you don’t want the outdoor kitchen, it’s only $159 per month! Since 1988, Allied Siding & Windows Has Serviced Over 25,000 Satisfied Customers with Home Improvement Projects in Texas, Including Unprecedented Work with HardiePlank® Lap Siding and window replacements for the home. In fact, Allied Siding & Windows installs more HardiePlank® Lap Siding than any other company in America. Now with sales and production teams in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, Allied Siding & Windows is equipped to deliver award-winning products and high-quality service in the completion of projects involving siding, replacement windows, roofing and gutters. The business he has built on professional integrity and world class workmanship! For more information, call 512-674-3464 or visit them online at alliedsidingandwindows.com.

Sponsored by Allied Siding & Windows. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television