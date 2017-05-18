A Custom Blend to Make Your Lips Pop

A big bold lip can make a look pop, but sometimes busy moms just need to swipe and go to feel done without doing the whole makeup dog and pony show. Our dear friend Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO joined us in the studio with a custom blend that’s a safe bet for any mom. You can find Lip Service XO at 2414 Exposition Boulevard. They can also come to you! Check out their website LipServiceXO.com where you can learn more about their lip bar, hair, make up and wedding services.

