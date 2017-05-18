A Cookie so Good it’s Evil

With cookies that are truly sinful, a trip to Nuha’s Sinful Desserts Cookie Food Trailer will certainly satisty your sweet tooth. Nuha Yaghi stopped by to make her decadent “Greed” cookie. Nuha’s is located at 1017 Barton Springs Road. Go to http://www.nuhassinfuldesserts.com/ for more information.
