UT stabbing suspect appears in court for the first time

By Published: Updated:
Kendrex White at his first court appearance on May 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
Kendrex White at his first court appearance on May 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin student accused of going on a stabbing rampage, killing one and injuring three others, faced a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.

At the start of the hearing in Judge Tamara Needles’ court, the state requested a competency and sanity exam for 21-year-old Kendrex White, who is charged with murder.

Judge Needles says she won’t rule on any motions until the White’s attorneys supplies her court with additional medical records and both sides confer.

“When we have a person in custody with mental health issues and that’s very serious, we have a duty to Mr White and to the community,” said Needles. “We have a duty to the victims. In this situation there is no winner or loser. So there needs to be some kind of game plan.”

Last week, White surprised his counsel by granting a jailhouse interview to KPRC, a news station in Houston. White told the reporter he has no memory of stabbing anyone. White’s attorneys Jana Ortega and Gabriella Young issued a statement stating they along with White’s family were “greatly disheartened” by the interview. The attorneys went on to say White lacks “the mental capacity to understand the purpose or nature of that interview.”

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Alyssa Goard looks into what is involved in the competency and sanity exam.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s