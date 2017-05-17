UT stabbing suspect appears in court for the first time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin student accused of going on a stabbing rampage, killing one and injuring three others, faced a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.

At the start of the hearing in Judge Tamara Needles’ court, the state requested a competency and sanity exam for 21-year-old Kendrex White, who is charged with murder.

Judge Needles says she won’t rule on any motions until the White’s attorneys supplies her court with additional medical records and both sides confer.

“When we have a person in custody with mental health issues and that’s very serious, we have a duty to Mr White and to the community,” said Needles. “We have a duty to the victims. In this situation there is no winner or loser. So there needs to be some kind of game plan.”

Last week, White surprised his counsel by granting a jailhouse interview to KPRC, a news station in Houston. White told the reporter he has no memory of stabbing anyone. White’s attorneys Jana Ortega and Gabriella Young issued a statement stating they along with White’s family were “greatly disheartened” by the interview. The attorneys went on to say White lacks “the mental capacity to understand the purpose or nature of that interview.”

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Alyssa Goard looks into what is involved in the competency and sanity exam.