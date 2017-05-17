Travis County inmates ready to train dogs after graduation

KXAN staff Published: Updated:
Travis County inmates graduate from dog training course (KXAN photo)
Travis County inmates graduate from dog training course (KXAN photo)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County now has 21 new dog trainers.

Inmates at the Travis County Correctional Complex graduated from their ‘Dogs 101’ course Tuesday. The program, which has been around for a while, gives them hands-on experience training dogs from the Austin Animal Center.

The program gives the dogs exercise and attention while inmates build relationships and boost self-confidence and gain experience that could lead to volunteer or job opportunities after they’re released.

The course is expected to expand allowing inmates to foster dogs inside their cells depending on their past behavior and charges they face.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s