Travis County announces top 10 delinquent property taxpayers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you owe back taxes, you may want to consider paying them because Travis County tax assessor-collector Bruce Elfant is coming for you.

The county has released the top 10 property offenders for 2016. These are business owners that haven’t returned phone calls, answered letters or paid their past due bills.

“I take no joy in this,” Elfant said. “However, I will not allow these property owners to fly under the radar and disrespect the thousands of county residents who do pay their property taxes.”

The following property owners received their bill in October of last year and didn’t make the Feb. 1 deadline this year:

 Owner  Address  Total Due
 DCM UPTOWN LP  909 REINLI, MUTLIPLE UNITS  $104,617.60
 KENNEDY ABRAHAM G MARITAL TRUST & MARIA GONZALEZ KENNEDY  2912 S CONGRESS AVE 2914 S CONGRESS AVE 2910 S CONGRESS AVE  $88,418.21
 ONION ASSOCIATES LTD  11601 S INTERSTATE HY 35 11811 S INTERSTATE HY 35  $71,563.73
 LAZY T ROYALTY MANAGEMENT LTD  3821 WESTLAKE DR  $66,025.03
 AUSTIN MLK DEVELOPMENT INC  2115 M L KING JR BLVD  $59,135.79
 WALNUT HILLS TX REALTY LLC/ WALNUT HILLS CONVALESCENT CTR WALNUT HILLS TX REALTY LLC/ WALNUT HILLS TX REALTY LLC  3509 ROGGE LN  $48,305.46
 LAKEWAY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER  3000 S RANCH RD 620  $45,803.01
 DEBBIE J OUTLAW  3405 CEDAR ST 4501 AVENUE B 4503 AVENUE B 704 E 49 ST  $44,909.66
 7-ELEVEN INC 7-ELEVEN INC/ SPEEDY STOP #204 7-ELEVEN INC/ SPEEDY STOP #413 7-ELEVEN INC/ SPEEDY STOP FOOD STORES 7-ELEVEN INC/ TETCO STORE #1167 7-ELEVEN INC/ 7-ELEVEN INC  3208 E STATE HY 71 1822 RUTLAND DR 9061 RESEARCH BLVD 7844 BURNET RD 717 E 7 ST 10905 E U S HY 290  $38,606.28
 BUCKMAN MARION K & MI H  1110 GOBI DR 1202 KENYON DR 1107 KENYON DR 6311 EMERALD FOREST DR 6301 EMERALD FOREST DR  $36,258.14

Failure to pay could result in these properties being seized by the county.

The tax office reported collecting 98.9 percent of the property tax owed for 2016, which is up from last year. There is still $39 million uncollected.

NOTE: Property owners of commercial buildings may have tenants who are unaware of the delinquent tax bill. This list may change as owners come forward to make payments.

