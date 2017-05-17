Settled upon a hilltop overlooking Lake Travis, the 2017 HBA Parade of Homes™ welcomes you to tour luxurious homes built by five of Austin’s finest custom home builders, including Arbogast Custom Homes, Lake Travis Builders, Triton Austin, Laurel Haven Homes and Jenkins Design & Build. You can expect to find unique features in each home including professional Chef kitchens with separate catering kitchens for entertaining, indoor galleries, negative-edge swimming pools, secret gardens, master spas, indoor saunas and more. The Parade is being held at the waterfront Lakeway community, the Peninsula at Rough Hollow, hosted by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin. This master-planned community offers amenities such as an outdoor amphitheater, fitness center, a network of natural hiking trails, fine dining, boutique shopping and the Rough Hollow Yacht Club and Marina.

The Lakeway community offers:

Exciting Lake Travis outdoor activities

All-season pavilion with a demonstration kitchen

Negative-edge swimming pool with separate adult and kid pools

Lakeway Regional Medical Center

Canyon Grill Rough Hollow

World of Tennis Sports Complex

The Hills Country Club & Lakeway Country Club

35-minute drive from the Austin Bergstrom International Airport

30-minute drive from Downtown Austin

The award-winning Lake Travis Independent school district

The Peninsula at Rough Hollow may be your home resort getaway destination or the inspiring visit that sparks your home building, remodeling or decorating dreams. The 2017 HBA Parade of Homes™ is now underway and has a lot in store for visitors. Don’t hesitate to purchase your tickets early online or at the event at www.ParadeofHomesAustin.com.

Open four days each week, Now– May 29th, including Memorial Day

Open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Memorial Day

General Admission is $15

Children 5 and under get in free

Active-Duty Member and Veterans get free admission on Memorial Day

A portion of ticket sales goes to the Partners in Hope

For more information, call (512) 454-5588 or email info@paradeofhomesaustin.com

