Texas Senate defies Austin, OKs statewide ride-hailing rules

Associated Press Published: Updated:
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has preliminarily voted to create statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies, potentially voiding a local Austin ordinance that caused Uber and Lyft to stop operating in the state capital.

Approved 20-10 on Wednesday, the bill brings ride-hailing companies under Texas regulatory control and imposes fees. Final Senate passage is expected Thursday.

The bill previously cleared the House, which included tea party-backed language defining “sex” as the “physical condition of being male or female.” That’s a reference to the contentious “bathroom bill,” regulating transgender Texans’ public restroom use.

The Senate preserved that. Sponsoring Sen. Charles Schwertner, said, “it’s stating the obvious.”

Uber and Lyft left Austin last year, protesting an ordinance requiring drivers to be fingerprinted in background checks. The bill requires annual background checks, but not fingerprinting.

