Teen mental health up for discussion at Round Rock church

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Health and Human Services will host a discussion about the mental health issues facing teens and young adults Wednesday night.

Officials estimate one in five Americans will experience mental health issues every year.

HHS’s Speak Your Mind campaign will teach people the warning signs and how to handle a mental health situation. Parents should know that 75 percent of mental health issues begin before the age of 24 and half before the age of 14.

If you’re interested in attending, the discussion will be in the Fellowship Hall of Round Rock Presbyterian Church at 4010 Sam Bass Rd. in Round Rock from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.