Teen mental health up for discussion at Round Rock church

KXAN staff Published:
Teen mental health talk (KXAN photo)
Teen mental health talk (KXAN photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Health and Human Services will host a discussion about the mental health issues facing teens and young adults Wednesday night.

Officials estimate one in five Americans will experience mental health issues every year.

HHS’s Speak Your Mind campaign will teach people the warning signs and how to handle a mental health situation. Parents should know that 75 percent of mental health issues begin before the age of 24 and half before the age of 14.

If you’re interested in attending, the discussion will be in the Fellowship Hall of Round Rock Presbyterian Church at 4010 Sam Bass Rd. in Round Rock from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s