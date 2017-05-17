McCallum High student arrested, accused of bringing gun to school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A McCallum High School student was arrested Wednesday after school officials found a handgun in the student’s possession.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school’s principal says a student notified the administration that a classmate had a brought a handgun to school. When Austin Independent School District police arrived, they found the student and confiscated the gun, which was not loaded.

The school, located at 5600 Sunshine Dr. in north Austin, says the 17-year-old student never threatened anyone with the gun and at “no time were our students or staff in any danger.”

The student, who has not been identified, is facing a charge of having a gun where weapons are prohibited.