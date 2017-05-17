McCallum High student arrested, accused of bringing gun to school

By Published:
McCallum High School in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
McCallum High School in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A McCallum High School student was arrested Wednesday after school officials found a handgun in the student’s possession.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school’s principal says a student notified the administration that a classmate had a brought a handgun to school. When Austin Independent School District police arrived, they found the student and confiscated the gun, which was not loaded.

The school, located at 5600 Sunshine Dr. in north Austin, says the 17-year-old student never threatened anyone with the gun and at “no time were our students or staff in any danger.”

The student, who has not been identified, is facing a charge of having a gun where weapons are prohibited.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s