Man mowing grass in Kyle robbed at gunpoint, police say

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are on the lookout for two men who are believed to have robbed a man Wednesday morning as he was mowing his lawn.

Kyle police said the robbery happened around 10:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Musgrav. The victim reported he was in hit front lawn when he was approached by two black males who had handguns.

The man reported he was assaulted with a crow bar before the men fled in a late model, red, four-door Mitsubishi SUV.

One suspect was described as having a dark complexion and approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

The other is said to have a light complexion, is approximately 6 feet tall and was wearing a red hoodie with no mask. He may have a mole on his face near his nose.

You are being asked to call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 if you have information.