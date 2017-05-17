Houston congressman calls for impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON (WCMH/KXAN) — A US Representative from Texas says he plans to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump today.

Al Green, D-Houston, made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) May 17, 2017

Green says his decision comes just days after Mr. Trump fired former FBI director James Comey, who was overseeing the FBI’s investigation to determine if the president’s election campaign had any Russian influence, NBC affliate KPRC-TV reports. Green said other acts by the president, including the president’s tweet that said “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press,” merit an impeachment charge.

“President Trump is not above the law,” said Green in a statement. “He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged. To do otherwise would cause some Americans to lose respect for, and obedience to, our societal norms. President Trump has committed an act for which he should be charged by the U.S. House of Representatives. The act is the obstruction of a lawful investigation of the President’s campaign ties to Russian influence in his 2016 Presidential Election.”

“Whether he is guilty is a separate action for the U.S. Senate to decide,” Green added.

While Green can call for the impeachment, the proposal would need to pass a simple majority vote from members of the GOP controlled House of Representatives.

Green’s full statement:

A bedrock premise upon which respect for, and obedience to, our societal norms is “No one is above the law.” President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged. To do otherwise would cause some Americans to lose respect for, and obedience to, our societal norms. President Trump has committed an act for which he should be charged by the U.S. House of Representatives. The act is the obstruction of a lawful investigation of the President’s campaign ties to Russian influence in his 2016 Presidential Election. This charging, of the President, is known constitutionally as impeachment. Impeachment, of the President, by the House of Representatives is not a finding of guilt. The House of Representatives cannot find the President guilty of anything. Only the U.S. Senate can do this after a trial. Here are the acts committed by the President that, when combined, merit his being charged (impeached) for obstructing a lawful investigation: · The President fired the F.B.I. Director overseeing a lawful investigation of the President’s campaign ties to Russian influence in the President’s 2016 Election. · The President acknowledged he considered the investigation when he fired the F.B.I. Director. · The President made the F.B.I. Director the subject of a threatening tweet – “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” These acts, when combined, amount to intimidation and obstruction. If the President is not above the law, he should be charged, by way of impeachment, by the U.S. House of Representatives. Whether he is guilty is a separate action for the U.S. Senate to decide. I have said on previous occasions, and do now say again, the President should be impeached. I also say that this can happen with a Republican-controlled House and Senate if the public weighs in by demanding that the Republican President be charged by way of impeachment. Our mantra should be “I. T. N. – Impeach Trump Now.”