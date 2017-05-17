High risk sex offender who violated parole heads back to prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 26-year-old man who is classified as a “high risk” sex offender is heading back to prison after he ran away with an underage girl earlier this year.

In February, the Kyle Police Department issued an alert for authorities in Texas and New Mexico to be on the lookout for Dane Minter after he ran away with a 13-year-old Kyle girl he met online. At the time, the teenager’s mother said, “I think she meant to leave, and that’s hard to say, but I don’t think she meant to be gone for this long.”

After being gone for several days, authorities found Minter and the girl in West Texas after a police chase.

On Wednesday, a Travis County judge sentenced Minter to 10 years for failing to register as a sex offender and 15 years for violating his parole. Minter will serve the two sentences concurrently.

Minter’s Background

Since 2011, Minter has been on a decade-long probation order. That year, the then 19-year-old was convicted of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old he had lured back to his house, court records show. Minter, a then-first time offender, was sentenced to six months in jail before having to register for a state program called Intensive Community Supervision.

In 2015, authorities charged Minter again after he moved from Austin to Travis County. With the address change, the rules dictate he was supposed to confirm if he had a presence on social media. He told the Sheriff’s Office ‘No,’ but authorities had pulled up Minter’s Facebook profile and charged him with violating his probation.