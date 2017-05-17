Dog dead after presumed poisoning in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — A resident in Pflugerville reached out to KXAN about “poisoned meatballs” thrown over a fence that, they say, are to blame for the death of at least one dog.

According to a city spokesperson, the incident happened in the Creekside neighborhood on Settler’s Valley Drive. The city is aware of two incidents of dogs being potentially poisoned by items an owner did not give to them. The condition of the second dog is unknown.

Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo met with the Creekside Homeowners Association on May 16 to discuss the issue and to warm people in the area to be watchful.

People living in the area are being told to check their yard for foreign objects and to save them for investigation, or in case their animal becomes sick.

Chief Robledo is asking people with information to call (512) 670-5700 with any information related to this activity or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.