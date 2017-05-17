Dan Patrick backs special session for ‘bathroom bill’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is clamoring for a special legislative session unless the Texas House approves two bills it was already expected to pass, a North Carolina-style “bathroom bill” and a separate measure cutting property taxes.

Only Gov. Greg Abbott can order lawmakers back after the Legislature adjourns May 29, and he’s said previously he’s hesitant to do so. Texas so relishes small government that its legislators meet only every-other year.

But Patrick, who oversees the state Senate, said Wednesday “people don’t care how many sessions it takes.”

The Senate passed property tax cuts and requirements that transgender Texans use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate sex.

Despite Patrick’s threats, the House already appeared likely to approve property tax cuts, and the bathroom rules can pass attached to related bills.