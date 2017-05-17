Arsonist wearing hazmat suit repeatedly tries to burn down Florida mosque

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This arsonist means business, dirty business. Security camera video from the New Tampa Mosque shows him suited up with gloves, a mask, a helmet and a hazmat suit.

At first, he tries to set a gasoline rope on fire, hoping it would ignite a gas container.

When that doesn’t work, he pours gas on the sidewalk and lights it.

With no explosion, he returns. Off camera, he sets the gas on fire and runs off as flames and smoke grow.

After looking at the video, members of the mosque have even more questions about the mindset of a deranged person.

“It is disturbing. Somebody who was intent to harm the place that you do your prayer at, it’s disturbing. I mean, why somebody want to do that?” asked Adeeb Bulkhi.

Right after the February 24 arson, people of all faiths rallied behind the Muslim community.

As members surveyed the damage, the church next-door offered their facility for prayers.

