3 vehicle crash on FM 969 leaves one critically injured

KXAN FILE photo (Dani Guerrero)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Dani Guerrero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person was transported to the hospital with CPR in progress after a far east Austin crash Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 5:59 a.m. at the intersection of Imperial Drive and Farm to Market 969.

Three vehicles were involved. ATCEMS said that one adult was being transported UMC Brackenridge with critical life-threatening injuries. Other injuries are unknown.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating and said drivers should avoid the area as the intersection will be closed for some time.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as information is released. A LIVE look at the scene on KXAN News Today.

