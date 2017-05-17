3 trampolines knock out power to thousands in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KMID) — “Not too often do you see three separate trampolines in the power lines, but they had some sort of wind coming through here,” said an Odessa police officer.

Three tangled trampolines knocked out power for thousands of locals in Odessa Tuesday. It was shocking to officials and a homeowner, as she received a call from her daughter.

“She had heard that the power lines were down because of a trampoline and I remembered my grandson had one, and I asked her if it was his,” said Martha Cano.

Cano ran out to her backyard to see her grandchild’s trampoline gone.

“It was right here in the center of the yard. It probably — I guess the wind just picked it up and there it is,” said Cano.

Cano’s grandchild’s trampoline was perched high up, wrapped around the power lines. Oncor reported there were more than 4,000 people without power around 5:30 p.m. when the incident happened. There were no injuries reported.