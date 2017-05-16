VIDEO: Fans finally meet April the giraffe and baby in person

NBC News/WFLA Published: Updated:
April the famous giraffe visited by fans (NBC News photo)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA/NBC News) — Last month, millions of people all over the world watched April the giraffe give birth live over the internet to her baby, Tajiri. On Monday, about a thousand people showed up to meet the giraffe family in person.

Animal Adventure Park in New York opened for the season Monday morning.

Those who visited got the very first close-up look at baby Tajiri and his parents, April and Oliver.

According to the park’s owner, people from New Hampshire, Vermont and even from overseas made the trip for the park’s opening.

Animal Adventure Park has been open for five years.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s