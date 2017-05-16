VIDEO: Man robbing pizza place wrestles, chokes police K-9

WINTER HAVEN, Florida (WFLA) — A would-be robber got quite a surprise Saturday night after he broke into a Hungry Howie’s restaurant.

Authorities say Joseph Pellegrini refused to come out after they responded to the scene, at which time they released their K-9 unit into the restaurant to help apprehend the suspect.

Pellegrini then proceeded to wrestle the police dog, even choking the K-9 at one point in an attempt to get free.

In the end, officers were able to apprehend Pellegrini without further incident.

While the police dog escaped unharmed, Pellegrini was charged with 2 counts of burglary, and battery on a law enforcement K-9.

