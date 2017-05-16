Texas testing Trump administration over abortion providers

Associated Press Published:
FILE - Hospital bed. (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Hospital bed. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is asking the federal government to reverse course and fund a state-run women’s health program that excludes Planned Parenthood, an apparent test of the Trump administration over abortion policy.

The state is seeking a waiver to restore millions of federal Medicaid dollars that were blocked under President Barack Obama in 2011 after the state’s family planning program booted abortion providers.

Carrie Williams, a spokeswoman for Texas’ health agency, said Monday they’re “looking at what opportunities” may exist under a new administration.

Abortion-rights groups say the stakes go beyond Texas. They worry other conservative states will also try blocking Planned Parenthood funding if the waiver is granted.

The move comes as Planned Parenthood is fighting a health care bill passed in Congress that would halt most of its federal funding.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s