Sen. John Cornyn turns down FBI Director job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, says he is taking himself out of contention for the vacant FBI Director job so he can continue fighting “for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.”

Over the weekend, Cornyn met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, to discuss the prospect of replacing fired James Comey. Last week, Fox News reported that Cornyn was one of 11 people on President Donald Trump’s list of potential candidates.

Cornyn, who has served as a senator since 2002, says while he won’t be filling the position, he believes the country “needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director.” He says he is “committed” to helping find Comey’s replacement.

Cornyn’s full statement:

I have always considered public service to be a great privilege. How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.

Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.

Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day. I’m eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.