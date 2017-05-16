Running Your Way to Epilepsy Awareness

Would you know what to do if you saw someone having a seizure? After visiting with a mom’s friend who’s child has epilepsy, I quickly learned everything I thought I should do is wrong. Since this is something that any one of us could come across, I wanted to learn more. We were very happy to have Ariel Robbins of the Epilepsy Foundation of Central and South Texas in studio to give us the tips we need to know, and tell us how we can all get involved in the cause of raising awareness. The Epilepsy Foundation IM OK 5K will be held on Sat May 20th in Pflugerville.

For more information go to https://epilepsyrun.com/.