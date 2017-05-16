Pflugerville homicide suspect connected to Round Rock 7-Eleven robbery

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Evidence found at the scene of the May 10 7-Eleven Robbery in Round Rock led to the arrest of an 18-year-old believed to have murdered a man in a Pflugerville apartment complex’s parking lot the same morning.

Pflugerville police have connected Robert Joseph Uribe to the murder of 20-year-old Jose Avidan Martinez, who was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the 1825 Place Apartments located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop around 5 a.m.

Authorities said Uribe was taken into custody by Round Rock police on May 13 for his connection to the robbery of the 7-Eleven that happened around 3:15 a.m. at 2680 Gattis School Rd. The two incidents are located less than 5 miles apart. Witnesses told police he also had met with Martinez for a not-yet-disclosed reason the same morning.

One teenager, Anthony Rheinholtz, 17, had already been arrested in connection to the 7-Eleven robbery, with another, who goes by the name ‘Goofie Gee,’ still unaccounted for.

Pflugerville police said they believe the homicide was related to drugs and gang activity.

While Pflugerville has seen shootings and murder-suicides in recent years, the city reports that Martinez’s death was the first true homicide in more than 15 years. Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo indicated that crimes of this nature will become increasingly common with Pflugerville’s growing population.

“I wouldn’t consider it disappointing,” she said of the homicide. “Pflugerville is fast becoming one of the largest cities in Travis County and that has been identified, so it’s just a matter of time for that type of element to approach our city.”

Martinez’s family members have been asking for the public’s help in seeking closure after the shooting.

This story is developing and police are expected to release more information through the form of affidavits.