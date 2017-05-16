Peace Officers Memorial

Texas Peace Officers Memorial
Texas Peace Officers Memorial (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are almost 2,000 names etched onto the Texas Peace Officers Memorial located at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. For families of fallen officers, this is a place of solace and remembrance.

“There are all kinds of stories behind every name,” says Charlie Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. “There is some kind of individual story of honor and sacrifice.”

Every spring, hundreds gather at the site to remember the officers who gave their lives while protecting others.

This article is part of KXAN Investigates’ Fallen project. Watch it here.
Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.

 

