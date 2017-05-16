Man critically injured in north Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man with critical burn injuries from a north Austin house fire has been flown to San Antonio for treatment. The Austin Fire Department is asking bystanders who helped rescue the victim to call 512-974-0240.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Colony Creek Drive, near the intersection of Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard, at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire caused around $100,000 in damage to the structure of the house and $25,000 in damage to its contents. Three adults, in addition to the victim, have been displaced by the fire.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

