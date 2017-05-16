Inside the Issue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s Investigative team wanted to take a closer look at cases in which law enforcement officers were shot and killed while in the line of duty.

The research started with two questions:

What do the killers have in common? And could the answer to that question help prevent more deaths?

KXAN dug into the backgrounds of the killers to and discovered a recurring trait among many: mental illness. The resulting Fallen project examines some of the most compelling cases in recent history, a system with lethal shortcomings and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.



