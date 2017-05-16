How Blue Alerts Work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the 2017 Texas legislative session, state lawmakers renewed their focus on police protection. They filed bills to increase training, fund bullet-proof vests and require statewide Blue Alerts.

The idea of Blue Alerts is to notify the public after a shooting has happened where a police officer was killed or hurt in the line of duty. The Blue Alerts would go out to radio and TV stations and highway signage to let the public know you need to be on the lookout for the suspect or suspect vehicle, similar to Amber Alerts.

“I think we all shared an appreciation and respect for what our men and women in blue do for us on a daily basis to keep our community safe,” said Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth. “And then you have the tragedy… that happened in Dallas… and it just elevates the reminder of what these officers do is put themselves in harm’s way.”

This article is part of KXAN Investigates’ Fallen project. Watch it here.
Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.

