Man who caused deadly Buda DWI crash will spend 20 years in prison

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – After less than 10 hours of deliberations, a Hays County jury has sentenced a man found guilty of murder and intoxication manslaughter to 20 years in prison.

Jason Tarr, a well-known realtor, was found guilty last Thursday for causing a crash that killed 60-year-old Nancy Sterling-Dalton in September of 2014 in Buda. Witnesses following the truck saw Tarr weaving onto the shoulder and crossing the center line before crashing head-on into Sterling-Dalton’s car near Eagle Nest Drive.

While a DWI is normally a misdemeanor, if someone has been convicted at least twice for misdemeanor DWI, each following DWI arrest is considered a felony. So, killing someone in a drunk driving crash opens the possibility of a murder charge and more time in prison, which is what the Hays County District Attorney did in Tarr’s case.

During the trial, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Stalbaum says Tarr had been drinking at a golf course with his friends before driving home. “When does a DWI become a murder? Well, this is when it becomes a murder when you have two prior convictions and you commit felony DWI,” said Stalbaum during the trial.

Since the trial began, dozens of Tarr’s friends and family have gathered to support him inside and outside the courtroom—at times, some waiting outside the courtroom could be heard praying together for a short sentence.

The sentencing phase started on Friday and the jury started deliberating Monday around 11 a.m. and came to a decision before noon Tuesday. The jury could have sentenced Tarr anywhere between five to 99 years including life in prison.

