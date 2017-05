FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Parents in Fredericksburg are being told to pick up their high schoolers at the Gillespie County fairgrounds after an undisclosed threat forced the school to be closed for the day.

Police confirmed that evacuations were done at the high school.

Students are being bused to the fairgrounds.

Authorities are investigating the school and are expected to update the public at a later time.

This story is developing.