Fallen officers remembered at DPS Peace Officer Memorial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since last year’s DPS Peace Officer Memorial Service on May 17, 2016, another 18 officers were killed in the line of duty in Texas. Those 18 officers, along with fallen officers from years past, were remembered at Tuesday’s memorial service at DPS Headquarters.

Gov. Greg Abbott was the keynote speaker for the event honoring the Texas troopers, special agents and Texas Rangers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The DPS Peace Officer Memorial Service is always held in conjunction with National Police Week.

Trooper Bill Davidson was shot and killed in 1992 during a traffic stop in Jackson County. At the ceremony, his family laid a memorial wreath in his honor. His widow, Linda Davidson, says she attends the DPS memorial every year and this year was her 25th time attending.

“I come because it honors my husband and all the other troopers that have sacrificed their life for the people of Texas and I think that it is wonderful that DPS presents this every year for the families,” says Davidson. “And it just makes me and my family appreciative — so much of everything that’s been done for my husband since his passing and the family. So much that they have done for the family.”

Since 1823, 219 officers serving in the Texas Rangers and DPS have died in the line of duty. The last trooper to die in the line of duty was Trooper Jeffrey Nichols, on March 26, 2016. Nichols, 27, was on patrol in Lamar County when he crashed his patrol car into a tree.