Experts Analyze Mental Health Challenges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN gathered a roundtable of experts to discuss the mental health challenges that lie ahead for law enforcement.

Gyl Switzer is the public policy director for Mental Health America Texas. Dennis Wilson is the sheriff in Limestone County, Texas, and also the president of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. And Representative Garnet Coleman has focused on mental health legislation for several legislative sessions at the State Capitol.



Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths. This article is part of KXAN Investigates’ Fallen project. Watch it here. Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.