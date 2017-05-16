Experts Analyze Mental Health Challenges

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Experts analyze the issue with mental health.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN gathered a roundtable of experts to discuss the mental health challenges that lie ahead for law enforcement.

Gyl Switzer is the public policy director for Mental Health America Texas. Dennis Wilson is the sheriff in Limestone County, Texas, and also the president of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. And Representative Garnet Coleman has focused on mental health legislation for several legislative sessions at the State Capitol.

This article is part of KXAN Investigates’ Fallen project. Watch it here.
Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s