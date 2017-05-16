COPsync Network

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For officers, having information readily available for the calls they’re responding to is crucial. While a dispatcher can relay information, it sometimes takes too long depending on how many calls they’re fielding.

That’s where the COPsync comes into play. COPsync allows officers to run a license plate and get all the information related to that vehicle and any alerts related to the owner. The information entered into this database is different than typical police databases in that officers have access to background information that is not releasable to the public.

Currently, more than 800 courts and police agencies in 17 states use COPsync. The private company managing the network says basic cost is about $100 per officer.



Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths. This article is part of KXAN Investigates’ Fallen project. Watch it here. Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.