COPsync Network

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
An officer using the COPSync Network. (KXAN Photo)
An officer using the COPSync Network. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For officers, having information readily available for the calls they’re responding to is crucial. While a dispatcher can relay information, it sometimes takes too long depending on how many calls they’re fielding.

That’s where the COPsync comes into play. COPsync allows officers to run a license plate and get all the information related to that vehicle and any alerts related to the owner. The information entered into this database is different than typical police databases in that officers have access to background information that is not releasable to the public.

Currently, more than 800 courts and police agencies in 17 states use COPsync. The private company managing the network says basic cost is about $100 per officer.

This article is part of KXAN Investigates’ Fallen project. Watch it here.
Fallen examines the role mental health played leading to officers’ murders and and the necessary solutions that could prevent future deaths.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s