Concrete beam that fell off truck blocking NB lanes of I-35 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A concrete beam used in bridge construction measuring 40 feet long by 14 feet wide fell off a truck on Interstate 35 in Georgetown Tuesday morning.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the incident began between 3 and 4 a.m. near mile marker 268. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that the beam was slowing traffic patterns.

Georgetown police said the beam fell off an 18-wheeler heading from San Antonio to a job in Richardson.

No one is hurt. TxDOT said the right lane is still closed as of 8:13 a.m. There is no damage to the road.

The Department of Public Safety said they are looking into possible safety violations because the truck did not have enough lights to indicate it was carrying a wide load.

On May 12, a similar situation happened in Cedar Park when a concrete barrier fell off the back of a truck at Bell Boulevard (Highway 183) at West Whitestone Boulevard. The driver told KXAN he has four years of experience and drives a load of concrete a day, if not more, and that the incident was just an accident.

