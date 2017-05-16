Central Texas police crackdown on ‘Move Over’ law violators

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Several central Texas police agencies are on a lookout this week for people not following the state’s ‘move over’ law.

That law states drivers need to slow down to 20 miles under the speed limit or move over a lane when they see law enforcement, emergency vehicles, TxDOT crews and tow trucks stopped along the side of the road with their lights flashing.

Leander Police Sergeant Ryan Doyle said there are simply too many people who aren’t doing that.

“It is frustration to a point, but it’s also scary standing there on the side of the road,” said Sgt. Doyle.

City of Leander Fire Lieutenant Joe Mayberry said he fears for his team’s life when they’re working while exposed to traffic.

“We run into burning buildings. We thought that would be the most dangerous part, but in the long run, it turns out to be things that we do more often like the traffic incidents,” Lt. Mayberry says.

“We see the lives change from wrecks, and we know at any moment, that could be us from somebody not following the law,” Sgt. Doyle said.

Starting Tuesday through Thursday, officers will be in position and keeping their eyes open for violators of the law. Sgt. Doyle says he’s ready to pull people over.

“We don’t want to have to stop anybody,” Sgt. Doyle said. “We want it to be an educational process, but we also know that it’s going to take enforcement to back that process.”

TxDOT does not keep track of the number of crashes related to people not following the ‘move over’ law.