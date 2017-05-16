Austin ISD superintendent addresses recent sex assault allegations

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before heading into an event honoring teachers and dedicated staff members, the Austin Independent School District superintendent will address the media about the allegations at Boone Elementary School and what is being done when it comes to student safety. Superintendent Paul Cruz is also expected to give details on a new employee training initiative.

Last week, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office determined the injuries a 4-year-old Boone Elementary school student had were not due to a crime. The family’s attorney, Paul Guinn, said that the reasoning he was presented from the DA’s Office was that the girl suffered a playground injury. The child’s parents believe the child was sexually assaulted at school.

The child’s teacher was placed on administrative leave as authorities investigated the case. The district says the teacher has been reinstated.

Moving forward, Cruz says two Austin ISD police detectives will now be assigned to sex assault cases.

Earlier this month, the child’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and its police department claiming the district covered up sexual assault cases.

On KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m., Brittany Glas explains the changes AISD is making.

