Armed intruder reported on St. Edward’s University campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alert has gone out to students and staff warning of an armed intruder on the St. Edward’s University main campus in south Austin.

The Austin Police Department says they are searching the perimeter around the 700 block of E. Ben White Blvd. for people involved in a “vehicle disturbance,” but say there is no indication a weapon is involved or shots were fired.

Students and staff are asked to find a secure location on campus. Anyone off campus should avoid the area. While spring semester is mostly over, the university says there are still some adult classes being held.

Austin police are looking for two suspects stemming from an incident at a nearby Walmart. Officers are currently searching the area with a canine unit and APD’s helicopter.

This is a developing story. This page will be updated as we get additional information.

The university’s campus safety originally sent an alert out at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday warning of police activity south of campus between Woodward Street to Ben White Boulevard. They initially said there was no threat to campus, but asked people to avoid the area.

Minutes later, the university sent out a second alert, warning of an “armed intruder” on the main campus.

In November 2016, the campus was placed on lockdown following a report of an armed suspect running towards the university. Students barricaded themselves in classrooms as officers looked for a suspect, who was never found.