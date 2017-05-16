75-year-old Fredericksburg man missing, poses threat to own safety

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment was least seen at a nursing home Monday.

Fredericksburg police said Thomas Vidal, 75, was last seen at TriStar Care Center, located at 619 West Live Oak, around 7:10 p.m. He left on foot.

Vidal is described as being 6′ 01″ tall, weighing 157 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black vest and blue jeans.

Vidal uses a walker to get around. Police said he may pose a threat to his own health and safety.

If you might know where he is, authorities want you to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (830) 997-7585